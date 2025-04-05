Brokerages Set Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target at $468.56

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $468.56.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th.
Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $459.89 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $355.12 and a twelve month high of $531.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.88.
Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.32 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.
