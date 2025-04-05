Brokerages Set The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) PT at $373.25

Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $373.25.

Several analysts recently commented on CI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE:CI opened at $322.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $262.03 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.00.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $1,511,020.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,065,198.52. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $8,173,499.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,767 shares in the company, valued at $39,367,568.04. The trade was a 17.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.