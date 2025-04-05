Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.35 and last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 5837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.42.

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06. The company has a market capitalization of $971.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,492,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,527,000. Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 94.53% of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Company Profile

The Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (BAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects a concentrated portfolio of US based equity securities of mid- and large-cap companies, diversified across the economy. Flexibility in the name indicates the strategy is not constrained to a specific size or style BAFE was launched on Nov 18, 2024 and is issued by Brown Advisory.

