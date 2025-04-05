Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Stock Price Down 21.3% – Here’s What Happened

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Free Report) dropped 21.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $107.00 and last traded at $107.00. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.00.

Brunello Cucinelli Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.91.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, jumpsuits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, and matching sets; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, and flat shoes; hats, belts, eyewear, jewelry, scarves, and other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

