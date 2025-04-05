Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) vs. Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Head to Head Comparison

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) and Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bakkt and Burford Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Bakkt alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bakkt $3.49 billion 0.03 -$74.85 million ($7.93) -1.02 Burford Capital $341.23 million 7.67 $610.52 million $0.65 18.34

Burford Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bakkt. Bakkt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Burford Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

11.1% of Bakkt shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Bakkt shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Burford Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bakkt and Burford Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bakkt -2.84% -62.65% -5.94% Burford Capital 34.81% 8.07% 4.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bakkt and Burford Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bakkt 0 0 0 0 0.00 Burford Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Burford Capital has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 63.54%. Given Burford Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Burford Capital is more favorable than Bakkt.

Risk & Volatility

Bakkt has a beta of 5.47, indicating that its stock price is 447% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burford Capital has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Burford Capital beats Bakkt on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bakkt

(Get Free Report)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants. Its platform also offers a range of loyalty solutions, including redemption solutions for various rewards categories comprising travel, gift cards, and merchandise; travel solutions that offer a retail e-commerce booking platform, as well as live-agent booking and servicing; and unified shopping experience. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Burford Capital

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced. The Asset Management and Other Services segment provides services to the legal industry, including litigation insurance. Burford Capital Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.