Burke & Herbert Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BHRB) Trading Down 7.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHRB – Get Free Report) traded down 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.05 and last traded at $52.06. 58,443 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 55,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.23.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.07. The company has a market capitalization of $753.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97.
Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.
