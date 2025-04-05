CAE (NYSE:CAE) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial cut shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

CAE Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE CAE traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 783,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,692. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. CAE has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.74.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that CAE will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 30,917,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $784,651,000 after buying an additional 6,313,165 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its holdings in CAE by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 23,994,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $606,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,904 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of CAE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 14,911,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,459,000 after purchasing an additional 221,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,213,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,134,000 after purchasing an additional 181,807 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

