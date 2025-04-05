Camellia (LON:CAM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,612.42 ($59.50) and traded as low as GBX 4,520 ($58.31). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 4,520 ($58.31), with a volume of 1,366 shares changing hands.

Camellia Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of £122.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,685.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,611.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Camellia Company Profile

Camellia Plc is an AIM-Listed UK based company that primarily invests in agricultural businesses in Africa, Asia and South America. The primary crops are tea, macadamia nuts and avocados. Secondary crops include forestry, arable, rubber, and wine grapes. Camellia also has two subsidiary companies in the UK which are engaged in engineering and luxury tea marketing.

