Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.89 and last traded at C$6.89, with a volume of 1458144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.61.
A number of research firms have commented on CS. Desjardins upgraded shares of Capstone Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Canada raised Capstone Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capstone Copper to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.38.
Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.
