Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC Has $354,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $30,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

Comcast Stock Down 6.6 %

CMCSA stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.87. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

