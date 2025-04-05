CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$69.00 and last traded at C$69.42, with a volume of 151320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$69.78.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCL.B shares. CIBC cut their price target on CCL Industries from C$97.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$90.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$71.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08.

In other news, insider CCL Industries Inc. purchased 67,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$73.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,958,609.78. Also, Director Mark Cooper sold 5,556 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.94, for a total value of C$399,707.53. Insiders have sold 8,427 shares of company stock worth $609,884 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

