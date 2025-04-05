CDAM UK Ltd Raises Stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

CDAM UK Ltd grew its holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. TFI International makes up 7.7% of CDAM UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CDAM UK Ltd owned 0.45% of TFI International worth $51,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFII. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,894.5% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,288,000 after acquiring an additional 22,566 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in TFI International by 37.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in TFI International in the fourth quarter worth $1,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TFI International from $156.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Veritas upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TFI International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.71.

NYSE:TFII opened at $79.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.28. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $162.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.40). TFI International had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

