Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $62.33 and last traded at $62.51. 498,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 642,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.91.

LEU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centrus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.28 and a 200 day moving average of $78.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $912.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $481,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,154.62. The trade was a 29.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

