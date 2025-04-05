Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 121.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,299 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,127,000. Fractal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,448,852.34. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $196.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.88 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Argus began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.