Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Shares Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00. 303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

Citizens Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17.

Get Citizens Financial alerts:

Citizens Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Citizens Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Citizens Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.81%.

About Citizens Financial

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that engages in the provision of retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.