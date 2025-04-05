Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Price Performance

CIZN opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. Citizens has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of -0.06.

Citizens Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

