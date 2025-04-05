Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Citizens Trading Down 11.8 %
Shares of CIA stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. Citizens has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $183.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million. Citizens had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens
About Citizens
Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.
