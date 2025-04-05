CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.71 and last traded at $24.71. 2,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 2,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

CNB Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.84.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.4453 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

