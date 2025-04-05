Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOF

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $93.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.40. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $72.68 and a 12 month high of $102.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. Equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 43.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 122,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after buying an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 54,847.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 25,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.