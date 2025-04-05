Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COLL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 3.0 %

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.67% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $181.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,928,070. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 2,255 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,732,630. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,243,594. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 173.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after buying an additional 175,892 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 45,291 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,532.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,752 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 35,439 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 399.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 69,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 55,572 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

