Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and traded as low as $9.95. Coloplast A/S shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 203,967 shares trading hands.

CLPBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Coloplast A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Coloplast A/S had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.60%. Analysts forecast that Coloplast A/S will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

