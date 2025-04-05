CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Shares Down 7.2% – Should You Sell?

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

CompuMed Trading Down 7.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 million, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50.

About CompuMed

(Get Free Report)

CompuMed, Inc, an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompuMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.