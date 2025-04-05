Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives C$4,334.28 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4,334.28.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSU. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,550.00 to C$5,250.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,900.00 to C$5,500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.70 price target on Constellation Software and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$5,300.00 to C$5,450.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at C$4,365.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4,782.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4,564.87. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of C$3,535.00 and a 52 week high of C$5,040.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.96 billion, a PE ratio of 103.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.02%.

Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.

