Cullen Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,177 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $83.52 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.08 and a 1 year high of $118.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.11.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

