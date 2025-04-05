Currys (LON:CURY) Trading Up 10.5% – Time to Buy?

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 120.70 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 98.31 ($1.27). Approximately 14,405,310 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 5,008,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.95 ($1.15).
Analyst Ratings Changes
CURY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Currys from GBX 125 ($1.61) to GBX 175 ($2.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Currys Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Currys
In other news, insider Octavia Morley purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £31,500 ($40,634.67). Company insiders own 10.33% of the company’s stock.
Currys Company Profile
Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800
stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.
In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.
