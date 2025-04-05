D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Stock Price Down 16.1% – Should You Sell?

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 16.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.19 and last traded at C$9.19. Approximately 1,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.95.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.62.

D2L Inc cloud-based learning software for higher education institutions, kindergarten to grade 12 schools and districts, and private sector enterprises in Canada, the United States, and rest of world. The company offers Brightspace, a cloud-based learning platform that designs as the doorway to an all-in-one learning ecosystem; Performance+, an advanced predictive analytics package that comprising advanced analytics dashboards, insights report builder, the student success system, and D2L Brightspace LeaP; Creator+, an authoring system helping educators with authoring tools, game-based learning, awards leaderboard, Brightspace capture, and course catalogue; and D2L Wave, a free-to-use workforce education marketplace that simplifies the search for skill-aligned courses and programs for employees, and streamlines the approval, registration, and payment administration workflows for employers.

