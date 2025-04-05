Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.42 and last traded at $24.42, with a volume of 2243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.46.

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.