Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.23 and last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 2119506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

Several brokerages have commented on DANOY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Danone to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danone from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Danone from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Danone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.

