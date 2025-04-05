Darelle Online Solutions (CVE:DAR) Stock Price Up 13.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Darelle Online Solutions Inc. (CVE:DAR – Get Free Report) shot up 13.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 20,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$615,000.00, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of -0.15.
Darelle Online Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online raffle lottery system to charities in British Columbia. Its online raffle program enables charitable and nonprofit organizations to create, sell, deliver, and manage their raffle tickets and 50/50 draws through online. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
