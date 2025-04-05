Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $117.98, but opened at $100.15. Deckers Outdoor shares last traded at $98.74, with a volume of 1,395,170 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,965,000 after acquiring an additional 235,091 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,088,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $225,855,000 after buying an additional 108,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

