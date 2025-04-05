Dempze Nancy E Buys Shares of 1,170 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dempze Nancy E purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at $1,215,000. Athena Investment Management purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $4,321,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,395,132,000 after buying an additional 257,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp upgraded Salesforce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Salesforce from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.88, for a total transaction of $2,052,183.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,128,626.68. This represents a 11.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Munoz bought 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $257.28 per share, for a total transaction of $998,760.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,046,967.04. The trade was a 48.76 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,660 shares of company stock valued at $14,095,336. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $240.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.10%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

