Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.66 and traded as low as C$19.03. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$19.11, with a volume of 51,082 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$738.27 million, a PE ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.39.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -112.10%.
About Dream Unlimited
DREAM Unlimited Corp is a real estate company. The company’s divisions include Asset management; Stabilized income generating assets; Urban development – Toronto and Ottawa and Western Canada community development. It generates maximum revenue from the Asset Management segment. Its segments are Recurring income and Development.
