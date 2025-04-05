Duddell Street Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DSACU) Shares Down 10.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DSACU – Get Free Report) dropped 10.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.08. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.
Duddell Street Acquisition Trading Down 10.1 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08.
Duddell Street Acquisition Company Profile
Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Duddell Street Acquisition
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Duddell Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duddell Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.