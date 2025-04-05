Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,740.53. This represents a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,765.60. This trade represents a 12.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CHRW. Bank of America reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $90.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.32. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

