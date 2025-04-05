E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 231738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.
E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.
