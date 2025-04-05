E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 231738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

E.On Price Performance

About E.On

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.71.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

