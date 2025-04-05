Empire Metals (LON:EEE) Shares Down 6.8% – Here’s What Happened

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.83 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14). Approximately 2,827,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,387,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.80 ($0.15).
Empire Metals Trading Down 4.3 %
The firm has a market cap of £69.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8. The company has a current ratio of 14.31, a quick ratio of 20.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Empire Metals Company Profile
The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Empire Metals
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Empire Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.