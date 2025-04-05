Enbridge (TSE:ENB-PH) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB-PH – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$20.74 and last traded at C$20.80. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$20.82.

Enbridge Trading Down 4.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.41.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.