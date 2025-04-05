Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $511.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,207,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,440 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.60% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $511,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Lpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

