Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,083,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of S&P Global worth $539,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.86.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $451.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $545.39. The company has a market cap of $141.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $513.70 and its 200-day moving average is $509.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

