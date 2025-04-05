Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 544,759 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,190,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 544,759 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 8.30% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $1,625,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $124.50 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $124.25 and a 1-year high of $167.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.12.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

