Ether Capital (OTC:DTSRF) Stock Price Down 41.1% – Here’s What Happened

Ether Capital Co. (OTC:DTSRF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 41.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.60. 3,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 1,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Ether Capital Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35.

Ether Capital Company Profile

Purpose Ether Staking Corp. ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in currency markets. It seeks to invest in ether. Purpose Ether Staking Corp. ETF was formed on December 11, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Stories

