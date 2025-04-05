eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 883368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.71 and a beta of 2.44.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. eXp World’s payout ratio is -142.86%.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $289,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,072,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,439,695.50. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 320,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,750 in the last three months. 27.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 184,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 21,461 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in eXp World by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 66,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in eXp World by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 44,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 19,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

