Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT) Trading Down 14.4% – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 14.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.79 and last traded at $18.91. 8,910 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 362% from the average session volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 million, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Digital Health ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.97% of Fidelity Digital Health ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Fidelity Digital Health ETF (FDHT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Digital Health index, a market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies involved in digital health technologies. FDHT was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

