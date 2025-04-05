First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.82 and traded as low as $199.57. First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund shares last traded at $200.64, with a volume of 482,656 shares trading hands.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Down 5.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.82 and its 200-day moving average is $237.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

