FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Trading 17.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 17.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 1,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

FirstGroup Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02.

About FirstGroup

(Get Free Report)

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,800 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.