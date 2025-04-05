Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 70,169,163 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 65,965,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.37.

Ford Motor Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

