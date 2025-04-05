Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Shares Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $78.00 and last traded at $78.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.00.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.45.

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 7.99%.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

