Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.86 and traded as high as C$8.97. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 635,538 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FVI shares. CIBC downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc is engaged in precious and base metal mining and related activities in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Cote d’Ivoire. The company operates the open pit Lindero gold mine in northern Argentina, the underground Yaramoko mine in southwestern Burkina Faso, the underground San Jose silver and gold mine in southern Mexico, the underground Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine in southern Peru, and is developing the open pit Seguela gold mine in southwestern Cote d’Ivoire.

