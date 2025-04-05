Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,331 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.08% of FOX worth $16,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in FOX by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in FOX by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOX Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of FOX stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.39.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.