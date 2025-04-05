Gainey Capital (CVE:GNC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Gainey Capital Corp. (CVE:GNC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.09. Gainey Capital shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 147,882 shares traded.
Gainey Capital Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09.
Gainey Capital Company Profile
Gainey Capital Corp., a gold and silver exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company owns the El Colomo project covering an area of 18,766 hectares; and a mill in the gold/silver-rich Sierra Madre Occidental trend in western Mexico. It also has an option to own a 100% interest in the Las Margaritas property, which consists of two mineral concessions encompassing a total of 500 hectares located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gainey Capital
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Gainey Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gainey Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.